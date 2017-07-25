WalletHub: Tampa ranked as top city to live in

Tampa landed on another top national list: best big cities to live in.

WalletHub released its findings, and Tampa was listed as No. 14 out of the 62 largest U.S. cities.

The analysis was based on 50 key indicators of “attractiveness” ranging from quality of the city’s public school system to job opportunities.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau data, large urban cities are growing at nearly twice as fast.

Virginia Beach, VA came in first, whereas, Detroit, MI came in last place as the best big city to live in.