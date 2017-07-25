Driver with gunshot wound found after car crash

- Pinellas County detectives are investigating a shooting that resulted in a car crash.



Around 4 a.m. on Tuesday, detectives found a man in his vehicle near Ulmerton Road and 40th Street North. He had a gunshot wound to the stomach. The victim, who has not been named, was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.



It’s unclear the circumstances that led up to the shooting, and, ultimately, the crash. Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said the case remains under investigation.