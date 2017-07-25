Dog owner to move grave from Lake Wales city park

- A dog owner who caused controversy by burying her dog in a city park says she will remove the grave.

Ashley Duey says she buried her dog “Jessie Girl,” next to a shelter in Lake Wailes Park because it was her dog’s favorite spot.

After maintenance workers discovered the decorated grave site, the city posted on their Facebook page that it was not "appropriate" and that the owner had until Wednesday to remove the grave.

Duey said on Tuesday morning she now plans to cremate her dog.

According to the tombstone, "Jessie" lived from February of 2012 to July of 2017.

"I don't think I would bury in a public park," said Randy Lollar, who was taken aback when he spotted the grave.

"They cared a lot about the dog, obviously. That's a lot of work," said Brendon Brown, who sat at a picnic table with friends next to the grave.

According to websites like Angie's List, pet burials can be very costly. A dog grave can cost $400 to $600. If the cemetery requires the pet be buried in a casket, the burial can cost an additional $50 to $500, depending on the size of the dog and the type of casket.