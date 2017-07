- Daniela Ruz's adulthood is starting off on a high note.

The 18-year-old from Orlando won the top prize in Florida Lottery's "$500 a Week for Life" scratch-off game, which is only $1 to play.

Ruz will start receiving $26,000 annually for at least 20 years after purchasing her winning ticket at the Publix on East Central Boulevard in Orlando.

The scratch-off game launched in early July. The over odds of winning are one-in4.97.