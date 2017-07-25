Tampa police investigating fatal shooting of woman

By: FOX 13 News staff

Posted: Jul 25 2017 12:30PM EDT

Updated: Jul 25 2017 12:30PM EDT

TAMPA (FOX 13) - Tampa police are investigating a shooting that left a woman dead.

Officers responded to the Travelers Inn on Busch Boulevard for a reported shooting on Monday evening. They said they found the female victim with a gunshot wound at about 8:15 p.m. She was transported to a local hospital where she died.

Police haven’t released the name of the victim, but they did say the shooting doesn’t appear to be random.

More details are expected to be released on Tuesday.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 13 for updates.

