Viral shark-dragging video leads to FWC investigation

- A viral video of a shark being dragged behind a boat has now prompted an investigation by the Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission, though officers aren't sure if any laws were violated.

The short video clip shows a shark tied several feet behind a speeding powerboat. As the boat cruises over the water, the shark flips and twists as it hits waves and the wake of the boat. Three young men in the boat point and laugh as the shark slaps the water, though it’s not clear if the animal is alive.

The video surfaced online in the last few days, but the original source was not immediately clear. Now, with the video attracting comments and outrage from around the world, the FWC says they want to know who those men are.

“The FWC has been alerted to a video circulating on multiple social media sites showing a group of individuals traveling at high speed on the water dragging a shark behind the vessel,” FWC Public Information Coordinator Rob Klepper wrote Tuesday. “The FWC takes this very seriously and is currently investigating this incident. We are also attempting to identify the individuals in the video and where it took place.”

According to the agency, anyone with information is asked to contact the FWC’s Wildlife Alert Hotline at 888-404-3922 or Tip@MyFWC.com. They say you can remain anonymous.

“It is too early to speculate as to what, if any, violations took place in this incident,” Klepper noted.