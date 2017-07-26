Former Lakeland mayor, Ralph 'Buddy' Fletcher, dies at 84

By: FOX 13 News staff

Posted: Jul 26 2017 07:02AM EDT

Updated: Jul 26 2017 07:17AM EDT

LAKELAND (FOX 13) - Former Lakeland mayor Ralph “Buddy” Fletcher has passed away at the age of 84.

Fletcher started in local politics in 1988 at a city commissioner. He served as the city mayor from 1993 to 2010.
When Fletcher ran for mayor, his campaign slogan was “Who’s your Buddy.”

On Facebook, Lakeland Police posted: Thank you for your dedicated service to our City. We will never forget your kind heart.

He passed away on Tuesday surrounded by loved ones. Fletcher is survived by his Ellen Huey, his daughter, and Marguerite “Weetsie” Fletcher, his wife of 65 years.

Funeral arrangements have not been announced yet.

Up Next:


Up Next

  • Former Lakeland mayor, Ralph 'Buddy' Fletcher, dies at 84
  • Dog rescued from Korea 'meat farm' is missing
  • Small hole closes Clearwater road
  • Manatee exhibit reopens after death of Snooty
  • Accused killer's best friend never saw signs of violence
  • St. Pete police seek elderly man's stolen tricycle
  • Investigators identify men in 'disturbing' shark-dragging video
  • Adorable fawn rescued after breaking into Colorado home
  • Tampa makes pitch for Warrior Games
  • Florida lawmaker wants to change hot car law