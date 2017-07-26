Limited McDonald's gear available through UberEATS

- A Big Mac onesie can possibly join your wardrobe on Wednesday.



UberEATS and McDonald’s is celebrating its partnership with McDelivery Day on July 26. Starting at 11 a.m., customers who place their order through the app can get a McDelivery collection item.



You might be able to get one free item ranging from a McDonald’s picnic blanket, Big Mac pillowcases, a Big Mac onesie and more. You’ll only know once your meal is delivered.



UberEATS said demand will be high and supplies are limited.

Throughout the day, McDonald's is hosting a "Pay it Forward" program with Hot 101.5, where they'll make surprise visits to some fire stations and the U.S. Army Recruiting Station to deliver some of the collectibles.

Visit McDeliveryatMcDonalds.com to see if you can participate in your area.