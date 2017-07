- A depression opened up along a road in Clearwater this morning, forcing traffic to be redirected for a few hours.

Old Coachman Road south of Coachman Road was closed in both directions because of the small hole, which police were calling a "depression."

The view from SkyFOX showed the hole to be about 2 to 3 feet wide just outside of the travel lane.

By noon, the hole was repaired and the road had reopened.