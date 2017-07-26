Adorable fawn rescued after breaking into Colorado home

- Lakewood police captured a home invader in the form of a cute fawn.



The fawn broke into a Colorado house by busting through a basement window. The police department posted a video of the rescue on its Facebook page.



The young deer is seen scurrying past a television stand and barbell in an attempt to bypass one of the animal control officers. It wasn’t fast enough. The officer used a blanket to grab the squirmy animal and carried it out to the front yard.



He released the uninjured fawn and it hopped across the street and disappeared in search of its mom. Police said, “Animal control officer Gerlach did a good job catching the fawn...even though he said it was a strong little fella!”

