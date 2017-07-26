St. Pete police seek elderly man's stolen tricycle

- A motorized tricycle belonging to a 94-year-old has been stolen.



Richard Griffin of St. Petersburg rode his tricycle to the CVS at 4260 6th Street South on July 18. His tricycle was stolen while he was in the store.



It requires a key to operate. Without the key, the tricycle is difficult to move it around. Officers said they believe someone could have dumped it when they realized it couldn’t be pawned for this reason.

This is his only mode of transportation, according to police, and it would cost $2,700 to replace it. It is a price Griffin cannot afford.

St. Pete police released surveillance video and hopes anyone can identify the suspect in it. If so, police said to contact them with any information at 727-893-7521.