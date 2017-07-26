Tinder-like app connects new moms

- For first-time moms, having a new baby can be a roller coaster.

"It's extremely scary and you have a lot of questions," said Maggie Wagoner.

The best support comes from other moms going through the same thing.

"It's nice to be able to speak to somebody who is going through the same exact moments, the same stress and moments of intensity," said Wagoner.

"Once we started coming I started asking questions. they give us so much support," agreed Caitlin Landers Bennett.

Wagoner and her 10-month-old daughter Alexandra are making new friends on an app called Peanut. It's almost like Tinder, but moms use it to find other moms with similar interests.

"You swipe a certain way to wave and it says the child's age so you can meet with moms who are in the same age group as your child," she said.

Peanut connects moms by having them pick three different things that define them. Add in your child's age and it connects moms instantly.

"I mostly use it for play dates; that’s it. Mostly meet-up with moms at the park or the zoo," said Wagoner.

At Sarasota Memorial Hospital, moms like Wagoner and others meet once a week during a mommy-and-baby group. Here, they connect face to face.

"They can just talk and support each other. And having that common bond with other children their age can help them learn more about being a mother," said childbirth education facilitator Jan Medford.

Medford said face-to-face interaction is best, but anything that brings moms together is great.

"They feel such an amazing bond together. It's vital. I think it helps them to be a better parent," she added.

Peanut is available on the iPhone app store. It's free to download.

If you're looking for more personal interaction Sarasota Memorial Hospital has many mom programs available. For more information, you can visit their website: http://www.smh.com/p.aspx?p=567