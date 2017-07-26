Man wields sword during road rage incident

By: Dan Matics, FOX 13 News

Posted: Jul 26 2017 06:46PM EDT

Updated: Jul 26 2017 06:46PM EDT

BROOKSVILLE (FOX 13) - A bizarre case of road rage ended with a samurai sword being pulled on two Brooksville brothers.

Investigators with the Brooksville Police Department said it happened after Daniel Seymour had been fighting with his wife and decided to go for a drive.

“Seymour said he was upset and he was taking his anger out on other people on the roadway,” said Chief of Police George Turner.

Investigators say driving behind him were Adrian and Julian Rivera.  Police say Seymour began brake-checking the two brothers, at one point even ramming his car into their car.

They all pulled over, and after a few “choice” words with the two, investigators say Seymour returned to his vehicle, to pull out a sword.  He waved it at the brothers, threatening to kill them.

Police arrived taking him into custody.

Seymour is charged with aggravated assault and battery with a deadly weapon and reckless driving.
 

