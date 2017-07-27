Water main break creates hole in apartment complex

- A Spring Hill resident woke up Thursday morning to find her car halfway into a hole filled with water.

Mary Boone said she woke up around 3:30 a.m. after hearing a loud bang, which she later learned was a result of a water main break, according to fire officials. She went to use the bathroom, but noticed there was no water.

“I went out the door and saw the gushing of water,” she said. Boone started walking toward her car thinking she was on a sidewalk, but there wasn’t one.

“I fell right in,” she said, but managed to get out and into her car.

She tried to reverse the vehicle, but it wouldn’t budge. She scraped her left leg and sprained her right foot through the whole ordeal. Fortunately, officials were able to pull her car out of the six-feet-deep hole.

Hernando County Fire Rescue said the hole in front of 7114 Barclay Avenue is 10 feet by 12 feet. Boone and her neighbor are not allowed back into their homes until code enforcement says it’s safe. A boil water notice is also in effect for the entire Brookview Villas complex until further notice.