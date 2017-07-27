Barricaded suspect inside vehicle closes Tampa roads

By: FOX 13 News staff

Posted: Jul 27 2017 08:25AM EDT

Updated: Jul 27 2017 08:38AM EDT

TAMPA (FOX 13) - The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office SWAT team is responding to a barricaded subject inside a vehicle located at Fletcher and Nebraska avenues.

The view from SkyFOX showed a number of emergency vehicles surrounding at least two vehicles in the road, but it was not immediately clear which, vehicle was involved in the standoff, if either.

All southbound lanes of Nebraska from Fletcher are shut down, all northbound lanes of Nebraska are closed from Fowler, and both directions of Fletcher are shut down at Nebraska.

Deputies call the person in the vehicle a "barricaded subject" but they did not state whether the person was armed.

Deputies are asking for motorists to avoid the area. 

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 13 for the latest.

