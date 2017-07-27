Police: Suspect remains at large after robbing a hotel clerk at gunpoint

- St. Pete police are searching for man they say held a female hotel clerk at gunpoint.



Officers said the incident occurred at the Extended Stay Hotel on Ulmerton Road in St. Petersburg on Sunday shortly after 8 p.m.



The suspect didn’t wear a disguise to mask his identity. Police say he as the hotel clerk about room rates, and then waits in the lobby as she finishes speaking to another customer.

In surveillance video released by the agency, he waits for the customer to leave before pointing a gun at the clerk.

The suspect is seen handing her a grocery bag and asks the clerk to fill it with cash. After, he made her lie face down on the ground before leaving the hotel on foot.



St. Pete police ask anyone with information on the suspect identity to call the agency at 727-893-7780, or to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS or submit a tip online at www.crimestoppersofpinellas.org.

