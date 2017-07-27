Rescuers searching for tiny orphaned bobcat kitten

- Rescuers with the Big Cat Rescue organization are trying to find an orphaned bobcat kitten in Lakeland.

Rescuers are scouring the area within the 33803 zip code and asking for the public's help keeping their eyes out for the kitten.

The two-pound bobcat is only about the size of a brick and between 8-10 weeks old and won't be able to survive on its own.

Rescuers have put out humane traps, praying the kitten will seek out food in the traps. Several times they've even nearly captured the kitten but it continues to elude them.

Rescuers believe the bobcat's mother, known to frequent the area, was hit by a car last week and killed, but no one realized she had kittens until someone captured a photo of it wandering alone.

If anyone sees the kitten, it should not be touched. "If you are bitten, he will be killed and tested for rabies by the CDC," Big Cat Rescue says.

Instead, snap a photo of it with a phone and text it to: 813-493-4564.

Anyone who wants to print out and distribute flyers within the 33803 area code can click here.

