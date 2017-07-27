Elderly bystander injured in St. Pete shooting

- An 80-year-old was caught in the middle of a gunfight, and ultimately injured.



A shooting occurred Wednesday around 9:30 p.m. at 1101 Upton Court South in St. Petersburg. Now, police are searching for the two men who they said exchanged words and bullets.

Joe Rosemond, an elderly resident at the complex, is known in the neighborhood for regularly sitting outside his apartment unit. He was caught in the crossfire and hit in the arm and stomach. Rosemond had surgery and is expected to survive.



St. Pete police ask anyone with information to call the agency at 727-893-7780 or text SPPD and your tip to TIP411.