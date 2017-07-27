Elderly bystander injured in St. Pete shooting

By: FOX 13 News staff

Posted: Jul 27 2017 12:58PM EDT

Updated: Jul 27 2017 12:58PM EDT

ST. PETERSBURG (FOX 13) - An 80-year-old was caught in the middle of a gunfight, and ultimately injured.

A shooting occurred Wednesday around 9:30 p.m. at 1101 Upton Court South in St. Petersburg. Now, police are searching for the two men who they said exchanged words and bullets.

Joe Rosemond, an elderly resident at the complex, is known in the neighborhood for regularly sitting outside his apartment unit. He was caught in the crossfire and hit in the arm and stomach. Rosemond had surgery and is expected to survive.

St. Pete police ask anyone with information to call the agency at 727-893-7780 or text SPPD and your tip to TIP411.

Up Next:


Up Next

  • Elderly bystander injured in St. Pete shooting
  • Standoff ensues after man tries to flee Tampa crash scene
  • Polk County thieves targeting boats more often
  • Woman injured in Clearwater house fire
  • Cleaning up Kennedy on Tampa council members agenda
  • St. Pete police seek elderly man's stolen tricycle
  • Free clinics help fill Florida's widening health care gap
  • Rescuers searching for tiny orphaned bobcat kitten
  • Police: Suspect remains at large after robbing a hotel clerk at gunpoint
  • Water main break creates hole in apartment complex