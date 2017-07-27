Boozy snow cones, ice cream-filled doughnuts at Datz Dough

- Boozy snow cones and ice-cream-filled donuts are just two of the newest summer treats at Datz Dough.

The snow cones (for adults only) are made with alcohol and shaved ice. "This is perfect for a summer day," said Morgan Zuch.

There are at least two flavors on the menu: "The Hula Skirt," which is gin, sparkling wine, lemongrass, and passion fruit puree, and "The Coco Covfefe," which is dark rum, Cynar, banana, cold brew coffee, and topped with coconut cream.

Then, for a non-alcoholic treat, the restaurant also has ice cream sandwiches made with their famous donuts and homemade ice cream.

Customers can choose the type of ice cream and the type of donut to go with it.

Datz Dough is located on South MacDill and it's always coming up with new creations. "Several of you asked if we will jump on this ice cream filled doughnut trend," they posted on their Facebook page. "Well YEAH!" they said, "At Dough now."