Four years later and thousands of miles away, murder suspect nabbed

- It's been four long years since Jazmin Catano was murdered in her apartment. And it's been four years of hard work for detectives trying to track down the accused killer, her ex-boyfriend, Andres Collazos.

"It was very difficult this case to get him in custody simply because he was in South America. We knew he was down there," said Dave Bristow with the Manatee County Sheriff's Office.

In June of 2013 Jazmin's body was found in her apartment. Before investigators could even release an arrest warrant, Collazos was on his way to Colombia.

Tuesday, Bristow said detectives got the news they've waited for.

"All we got was a phone call that he was in custody. Really that was all we wanted to hear," he said.

Collazos' arrest is the first step toward justice for Jazmin's two children, family and co-workers. Jazmin worked at the Manatee County Clerk of Court office, and while she had only been there six months, she left a lasting impression on her co-workers.

"There was a sense of relief throughout the office. It brings everybody to a point. As her work family, we feel closure and we feel justice," said Angel Colonneso.

Manatee County Clerk of Court Angel Colonneso said Jazmin had a bright future ahead of her.

"She was that kind of person – bubbly, sweet, and hardworking. She loved her job. She took such a pride in what she did and it showed too," she said.

By phone Jazmin's brother, Gustavo told FOX 13 his family is relieved.

"They were crying and we prayed for my sister," he said.

He said years seemed like a lifetime, but his family never gave up hope.

"I always pray to god to give me the opportunity please to tell my parents the person that murdered my sister was captured by the police," he said.

Collazos will be brought back to Manatee County to face charges. It could take months before he is back in the U.S., though.