Alert issued for missing man

- The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office has issued an alert for a missing man.

19-year-old Taiwan Crews was last seen walking away from his group home on Stark Road in Sefner.

Employees of the group home attempted to follow him but lost sight of him in the area of Toby Lane in Thonotosassa.

Crews has been diagnosed with ADHD, asthma and conduct disorder.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at 813-247-8200.