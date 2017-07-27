Stranger replaces stolen tricycle for 94-year-old

Posted: Jul 27 2017 10:30PM EDT

Updated: Jul 27 2017 11:17PM EDT

ST. PETERSBURG (FOX 13) - So he's donating a motorized scooter to 94-year-old Richard Griffin after his trike was stolen last week in St. Pete.
Griffin took the new ride for a spin in the parking lot of the Discount Medical Super-Store.

"I'm flabbergasted, I didn't expect this," Griffin said.

He has his independence back.

"I love this one," he said.

Police are still looking for the trike thief.  Griffin says he forgives whoever took it and he just wants it back.

When John Houk saw the surveillance images flash on his TV screen he knew he had to do something.

"It got me it upset me and touched a nerve," Houk said.

"Perhaps he needs it more than I do," he joked.

St. Pete Police are planning to buy him a new trike.  Griffin says he'll eventually give the motorized scooter back so he can help someone else, just as he's been helped.
 

