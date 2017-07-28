Tampa police searching for Hillsborough Avenue business burglars

- A warning has been issued to Hillsborough Avenue businesses: burglars might target you next.



Tampa police released surveillance video showing two suspects burglarizing the ABC Liquor Store on that street. Officers said they have seen an increase in commercial burglaries and are searching for these suspects.



They advise merchants -- especially of auto shops and liquor stores -- to be on the lookout for any suspicious activity and double check that their surveillance systems are operating.



Police are asking if anyone with information, contact Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay 1-800-873-8477 (TIPS) or visit their website at www.crimestopperstb.com to submit a tip.

Full surveillance video below: