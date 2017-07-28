Pinellas deputies investigating possible paving scam

- Pinellas deputies are trying to track down potential scam victims.



The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office arrested Brian Bursey, 38, in suspicion of grand theft. They said he operated under the business name “Bay Area Pavers & Surfaces” and was paid more than $6,000 by a Dunedin homeowner to install brick pavers.



However, detectives said he didn’t finish the job. They suspect there could be more victims and asks anyone with information to contact the Economic Crimes Unit at 727-582-6611.