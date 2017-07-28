Pinellas deputies investigating possible paving scam

By: FOX 13 News staff

Posted: Jul 28 2017 05:50AM EDT

Updated: Jul 28 2017 05:50AM EDT

DUNEDIN (FOX 13) - Pinellas deputies are trying to track down potential scam victims.

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office arrested Brian Bursey, 38, in suspicion of grand theft. They said he operated under the business name “Bay Area Pavers & Surfaces” and was paid more than $6,000 by a Dunedin homeowner to install brick pavers.

However, detectives said he didn’t finish the job. They suspect there could be more victims and asks anyone with information to contact the Economic Crimes Unit at 727-582-6611.

Up Next:


Up Next

  • Pinellas deputies investigating possible paving scam
  • Christmas in July benefits young patients
  • Elderly bystander injured in St. Pete shooting
  • Water main break creates hole in apartment complex
  • Woman injured in Clearwater house fire
  • Tampa police searching for Hillsborough Avenue business burglars
  • Largo child's death under investigation
  • Man arrested for impersonating a deputy
  • Stranger replaces stolen tricycle for 94-year-old
  • St. Pete takes another step toward plastic bag ban