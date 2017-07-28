More details expected in Sebring BB gun shooting spree

By: FOX 13 News staff

Posted: Jul 28 2017 10:50AM EDT

Updated: Jul 28 2017 10:50AM EDT

SEBRING (FOX 13) - Highands County Sheriff’s Office and Sebring Police Department will announce more details in the case of a BB gun shooting spree.

Highlands County detectives began investigating in March when reports flooded in of cars, businesses and home windows that were shot out. More than 60 cases were reported in just two days. Officials said pellet guns were also used where some were powerful enough to severely injure someone.  The agencies report the crime spree caused $47,000 in damages to 112 cars and nine businesses.

RELATED: Vandals destroy dozens of windows across Highlands County

Additional details are expected to be revealed at a Monday morning press conference in Sebring. It’s unclear what will be made public, including whether any major development was made, such as an arrest.

