After alleged violent arrest, Polk Co. man faces new charges

- A Polk County man who was hit with a stun gun by Bartow Police a few weeks ago was arrested again Friday.

Marquis Wright is now accused of holding two 16-year-old girls from Lake City against their will.

"At one point, he brandished a firearm, a rifle, a bee bee gun in their direction in order for them not to leave," said Bartow Police Department Deputy Chief Bryan Dorman.

Police say Wright and the unnamed 16-year-olds were Facebook friends. They posted that they wanted to go out and eat at Taco Bell. Wright and two other people picked them up and drove them to Bartow, an hour and a half away.

But they allegedly ended up at Wright's family home.

Investigators say Wright kept the girls from leaving. When he walked away from them for a few minutes, they flagged down a guy who was riding his bike. He took them to the Polk County Courthouse. They called 911 and Wright was arrested.

Wright's mother told FOX 13 that her son was arrested because the cops had it out for him after the incident with the stun gun, where a dog also bit an officer.

Chief Dorman denies that allegation.

"There is no correlation between the two," said Dorman.

On Friday, Wright went before a judge on the new charges. He has no bond.