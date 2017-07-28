Teen behind We Care Bears gives stuffed animals to Tampa Fire Rescue

- The teen founder of the We Care Bears Project, Jessica Carscadden, stopped by Tampa Fire Rescue Station 1 Friday with a special delivery.

She donated more than 100 stuffed animals to Tampa firefighters as part of her foundation's mission to help kids during times of need.

Jessica founded the We Care Bears Project when she was 9-years-old and, since then, has donated thousands of bears to first responders in regions across the country.

The donated stuffed animals provide instant comfort to kids during unbearable situations.

At age 14, Jessica has already been featured on NBC's Today Show and is the recipient of numerous awards for her service to the community, including the President's Volunteer Service Award this past year.

Thanks to her donation, each rescue vehicle will get 6-10 stuffed animals for first responders to give to children during emergency situations in Tampa.

For more about Jessica and the We Care Bears Project, visit http://www.wecarebears.com/index.htm.