Detectives: Help us identify armed robbers

- Detectives are searching for three men who robbed a Marathon gas station at gunpoint Tuesday, July 25 just before 10:30 p.m.

Surveillance video shows the suspects, wearing all black, bursting through the door of the store on Ariana Street in Lakeland.

They demanded money from the store clerk, who told Polk County Sheriff’s Office detectives the men threatened to kill him if he didn’t open the safe.

One of the suspects was carrying a silver revolver and pulled the trigger during the incident, but the gun did not fire.

Detectives are looking for three suspects – all of whom are believed to be black males, between 5'6" - 6'0" in height, and in their 20s. They were dressed in black clothing, black masks, and gloves. One of them was carrying a dark-colored backpack.

Any information about these suspects or the owner of their getaway vehicle is asked to contact Detective Reveron at 863-298-6200 or at 863-224-8221.

Anyone with information who wants to remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward is asked to call Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS or go to http://www.P3tips.com to submit a tip.