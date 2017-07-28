Police: Woman set her husband's bed on fire

- James Brennan, Jr. says after 12 years of marriage, he and his wife have problems.

“We just got issues right now,” he said.

The pair won't be working on their relationship anytime soon. Brennan's wife is in jail, on three counts of attempted murder and arson.

Pasco County police say Eva Marie Brennan set her husband's bed on fire Thursday morning, while he was asleep. The Brennans' son and his girlfriend were also in the New Port Richey home.

“They tried to put the fire out with the mattress, they couldn't, so they dragged the mattress and the box spring outside the home,” said Sgt. Michael Rosa of the Pasco County Sheriff's Office.

All three sleeping inside the home are okay.

“The fire could've gotten [to be] too much and he couldn't have gotten out of the bedroom,” said Sgt. Rosa. “Absolutely, he could have choked on the smoke and died in his bed.”

But police say Eva Marie Brennan did admit she set her husband's bed on fire.

“I think she might have admitted it, but I don't think she did it,” said Brennan. “I don't even know. I could have dropped a cigarette going to bed. I don't have all the answers here. I don't think she did it, but I don't have all the answers.”

Police say the couple is estranged and had been arguing over Brennan's new female friend.

“I mean the kids are grown, we're both going in different directions,” said Brennan. “We're trying to work it out.”

But Brennan told us his wife didn't set his bed on fire and only wants what's best for her.

“I still love her and I'll do anything for her.”

Eva Marie Brennan was arrested early Friday morning.

On her way to the prison, she threatened the deputy driving her saying “your wife will be dead in a year.” She also jumped her cuffs, trying to get out of them.

Fire rescue came to help provide aid, as she continued to threaten those helping her.