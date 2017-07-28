Cosplayers coalesce at Tampa Bay Comic Con

- Along with the cosplay, there’s artwork to purchase, endless comic books, as well as other items fantasy fans are sure to love. And don't forget the celebrity appearances.

Fans will have the chance to get their goods signed by Rose McGowan, Kate Beckinsale, Nichelle Nichols, Khary Payton, Jared Gilmore, Renee O'Connor, Allison Mack, Austin St. John, Wallace Shawn, Michael Biehn, and Jennifer Biehn. There will also be appearances by voice actors on cartoons like "Sailor Moon," "Pokemon," and "Adventure Time."

Events include nerdy speed dating, an Instagram scavenger hunt, improv comedy, a Harry Potter-themed concert, a cosplay contest and parade, a performance by The Ken Spivey Band, karaoke, an escape room, foam sword fighting, trivia, seminars, workshops, movie showings, and more.

Organizers say there is something for everyone and the event is family friendly.

Tampa Bay Comic Con runs Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. For more information on Comic-Con, visit https://tampabaycomiccon.com/.

Comic Con 2017 has taken over the Tampa Convention Center once again.

Thousands of fantasy fans from all over the state, country, and the world are dressing head-to-toe as their favorite heroes and villains.



Be sure to bring your camera. There's plenty to capture at this year's Con.