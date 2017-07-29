Deputies investigate deadly crash in Plant City

By: FOX 13 News staff

Posted: Jul 29 2017 09:23AM EDT

Updated: Jul 29 2017 01:41PM EDT

PLANT CITY (FOX 13) - The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly crash that happened Saturday morning.

The accident was reported around 5:45 a.m. at the intersection of W. Trapnell Road and Pippin Road in Plant City.

According to deputies, the driver of a van, Emiliano Lopez Hernandez, attempted to turn left onto Pippin Road. Hernandez turned in front of an oncoming vehicle driven by Sean McLendon. 

Deputies said the impact caused the van to split in half.

Hernandez was pronounced deceased at the scene. His two passengers suffered serious injuries and were airlifted to the hospital.

HCSO said McLendon suffered minor injuries and was taken to Tampa General Hospital.

W. Trapnell Road was closed in both directions while deputies investigated, but it has since reopened.

Up Next:


Up Next

  • Deputies investigate deadly crash in Plant City
  • Police: Woman set her husband's bed on fire
  • Veterans get support from Goodwill Manasota
  • Father arrested in hot mobile home death of Largo child
  • After alleged violent arrest, Polk Co. man faces new charges
  • Winter Haven police officer arrested for sex with teen
  • Investigators look for more victims after unlicensed contractor arrested
  • Cosplayers coalesce at Tampa Bay Comic Con
  • Governor joins outrage over shark-dragging video
  • Detectives: Help us identify armed robbers