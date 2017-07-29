Deputies investigate deadly crash in Plant City

- The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly crash that happened Saturday morning.

The accident was reported around 5:45 a.m. at the intersection of W. Trapnell Road and Pippin Road in Plant City.

According to deputies, the driver of a van, Emiliano Lopez Hernandez, attempted to turn left onto Pippin Road. Hernandez turned in front of an oncoming vehicle driven by Sean McLendon.

Deputies said the impact caused the van to split in half.

Hernandez was pronounced deceased at the scene. His two passengers suffered serious injuries and were airlifted to the hospital.

HCSO said McLendon suffered minor injuries and was taken to Tampa General Hospital.

W. Trapnell Road was closed in both directions while deputies investigated, but it has since reopened.