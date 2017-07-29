Winter Haven police officer arrested for sex with teen

By: FOX 13 News staff

Posted: Jul 29 2017 01:28PM EDT

Updated: Jul 29 2017 01:29PM EDT

WINTER HAVEN (FOX 13) - The Winter Haven Police Department said it has arrested one of its own officers for having sex with a teenager.

Officer William Kenna, who was hired by the department in 2012, was arrested Saturday morning after investigators learned of a relationship between Kenna and a 17-year-old.

Police officers said they found Kenna with the teen around 1:30 a.m. Saturday.

During questioning, the teen said she had known Kenna for a year and a half, and initially they would discuss personal problems together. She told officers they became close and had sex about four months ago.

Kenna was charged with sexual activity with a victim 16 or 17 years old. 

Up Next:


Up Next

  • Winter Haven police officer arrested for sex with teen
  • Police: Woman set her husband's bed on fire
  • Veterans get support from Goodwill Manasota
  • Father arrested in hot mobile home death of Largo child
  • After alleged violent arrest, Polk Co. man faces new charges
  • Deputies investigate deadly crash in Plant City
  • Investigators look for more victims after unlicensed contractor arrested
  • Cosplayers coalesce at Tampa Bay Comic Con
  • Governor joins outrage over shark-dragging video
  • Detectives: Help us identify armed robbers