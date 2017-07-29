Winter Haven police officer arrested for sex with teen

- The Winter Haven Police Department said it has arrested one of its own officers for having sex with a teenager.

Officer William Kenna, who was hired by the department in 2012, was arrested Saturday morning after investigators learned of a relationship between Kenna and a 17-year-old.

Police officers said they found Kenna with the teen around 1:30 a.m. Saturday.

During questioning, the teen said she had known Kenna for a year and a half, and initially they would discuss personal problems together. She told officers they became close and had sex about four months ago.

Kenna was charged with sexual activity with a victim 16 or 17 years old.