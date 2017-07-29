Child rescued from Bradenton house fire

- A family had to run out of their house Saturday morning after realizing there was a fire.

Four people were sent to the hospital, including a child who had to be rescued as the flames grew.

The home in Bradenton suffered about $50,000 in damages. One of the children who lives at the home who made it out safely, a 9-year-old named Danae, told us her younger sister was initially left behind.

A neighbor had to break a window to get her out.

“We tried to get her out, they came out because we were all screaming,” Danae said. “I was very scared when I saw my sister come out. She couldn't even wake up.”

While the cause of the fire is under investigation, the family believes it was caused by an electrical malfunction. The cause of the fire is being investigated by the State Fire Marshall's Office.

They lost everything in the fire.