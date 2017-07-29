Two men shocked while working near power lines in Tampa

- Two workers were hurt when they came in contact with electrical wires at a business near Kirby Street and N. Dale Mabry Highway Saturday.

Hillsborough Fire Rescue says the two men were taken to the hospital, one as a trauma alert.

A live wire also caused a small grass fire.

Tampa Electric Company was not able to say if the two men were TECO employees or contracted workers.

TECO says the 7800 block of N. Dale Mabry Highway is closed. Hillsborough County deputies were helping reroute drivers.

Employees at a nearby business, Q-Zar LaserTag said they were without power after the incident.