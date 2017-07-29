Two men shocked while working near power lines in Tampa

By: FOX 13 News staff

Posted: Jul 29 2017 05:54PM EDT

Updated: Jul 29 2017 05:54PM EDT

TAMPA (FOX 13) - Two workers were hurt when they came in contact with electrical wires at a business near Kirby Street and N. Dale Mabry Highway Saturday. 

Hillsborough Fire Rescue says the two men were taken to the hospital, one as a trauma alert.

A live wire also caused a small grass fire.

Tampa Electric Company was not able to say if the two men were TECO employees or contracted workers.

TECO says the 7800 block of N. Dale Mabry Highway is closed. Hillsborough County deputies were helping reroute drivers. 

Employees at a nearby business, Q-Zar LaserTag said they were without power after the incident.

Up Next:


Up Next

  • Two men shocked while working near power lines in Tampa
  • Police: Woman set her husband's bed on fire
  • Veterans get support from Goodwill Manasota
  • Father arrested in hot mobile home death of Largo child
  • After alleged violent arrest, Polk Co. man faces new charges
  • Missing, endangered child could be in Tampa
  • Winter Haven police officer arrested for sex with teen
  • Deputies investigate deadly crash in Plant City
  • Investigators look for more victims after unlicensed contractor arrested
  • Cosplayers coalesce at Tampa Bay Comic Con