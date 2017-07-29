Missing, endangered child could be in Tampa

- A missing, endangered teen, thought to be in the company of an adult male, may be in Tampa or Ocala, according to police in Hollywood, Florida.

Monica Gabriel is thought to be traveling with Werner Ranferi Sanchez Domingo in a 4-door, gray or silver Honda with a black hood and a temporary tag. Police were unable to provide the temporary tag number.

Monica Gabriel is 13-years-old, 5 feet tall, and weighs 150 pounds. Monica Gabriel was last seen wearing a black shirt printed with "The Ramones," and jean shorts.

Monica Gabriel was last seen on Pierce Street in Hollywood.

Detectives believe Monica Gabriel and Werner Ranferi Sanchez Domingo may be in the Tampa or Ocala area.

The Hollywood Police Department wants anyone who may have seen them or the vehicle they were thought to be in to call Hollywood Police Department at 954-764-4357, the Hollywood Police Department's Detective Bureau at 954-967-4411, or 911.