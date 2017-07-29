TMZ: Beckinsale's alleged stalker arrested at Tampa Bay Comic Con

- A man was arrested at Tampa Bay Comic Con after actress Kate Beckinsale reported he had been following her and threatened to stab her, according to TMZ.

Kate Beckinsale has apparently been dealing with the man, who allegedly followed her across the country over the past year.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ 45-year-old Terry Lee Repp was arrested Saturday morning at the Tampa Convention Center after police were told to be on the lookout for him, due to his history with Kate.

TMZ says one officer recognized Repp before Beckinsale appeared for her 11 a.m. Q&A. Repp was arrested on the spot. He was booked at Hillsborough County Jail and faces stalking charges.

According to the police report, Repp has been following and harassing Kate for at least a year. He allegedly made physical contact with her at an event in Salt Lake City in 2016 -- touching her back and then threatening to stab her. He also ran into her again at another event in Houston the same year, where he was detained by officers.

Police say Repp appears to, "have an irrational obsession with the victim and has traveled across the country in an effort to harass her."

TMZ reports Repp did not make contact with Beckinsale this time, but she did have to report to the police station to file a police report. She was able to appear at her scheduled panel later the same day.

