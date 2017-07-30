Sandbags available in Tampa ahead of heavy rain

- The City of Tampa is making sandbags available to residents in preparation for heavy rain that's expected over the next few days.

FOX 13 meteorologist Lindsay Milbourne said there's a potential for some flooding in certain areas, and it's prompting Tampa officials to set up three sandbags sites.

Starting at 11 a.m. Sunday, sandbags will be available at three locations:

Bobby Hicks Pool - 4201 W. Mango Ave., Tampa



Barksdale Active Adult Center - 1801 N. Lincoln Ave., Tampa



Jackson Heights Community Center - 3310 E. Lake Ave., Tampa

Residents should bring a proof of address, which needs to be within Tampa city limits. A valid driver's license, utility bill, or electric bill will suffice.

There is a ten-bag limit on the sandbags.