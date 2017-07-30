Police investigating shooting of 4-year-old

Posted: Jul 30 2017 06:38PM EDT

Updated: Jul 30 2017 10:35PM EDT

TAMPA (FOX 13) - The Tampa Police Department is investigating an incident that left a 4-year-old in critical condition. 

Police responded to a report of a child seriously injured just before 6:00 p.m. at a home on East Hannah Ave.

Early indications show that the child got ahold of a gun and shot himself. 

He was transported to the hospital with life threatening injures. 

Neighbors in and around the area were shaken by the incident. 

"It's concerning, very concerning because you think why wasn't the child supervised, why did he get a gun in his hands," said Saundra Heiser. 

 

