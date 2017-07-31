Police: Drunk driver drove vehicle into water, swam ashore

- Clearwater police are investigating a possible drunk driving incident where the driver and vehicle ended up in the water.



On Monday morning, officers responded to 800 Bayway Boulevard for a vehicle accident. Witnesses told police that Ryan Jones drove a Jeep Wrangler northbound across the bridge. They said he was speeding, didn’t negotiate a turn at the north end of the bridge and landed in the water.



Jones was able to get out of the car and swim to shore, according to a press release. Clearwater Fire searched the vehicle and said there were no other occupants. The Coast Guard also responded and couldn’t find anyone else in the water.



Jones was charged with DUI and careless driving.