One pedestrian dead following U.S. 19 crash

- One of two adult pedestrians were killed after being hit by a car early Monday morning.



Around 3:52 a.m., the driver of a 2016 Honda Civic collided with the two pedestrians who were crossing the northbound lanes of U.S. 19 at Alderman Road. The driver remains on scene, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. One of the adults were pronounced dead on the scene, and the other was transported to a local hospital.



The northbound lanes of U.S. 19 will likely remain closed until 8 a.m.

FHP has not released the identification of the victims or driver. It's unclear whether alcohol or drugs were a factor, or if the pedestrians were using a crosswalk.



This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 13 for updates.