Tropical Storm Emily forms in Gulf of Mexico, bringing heavy rain

- Tropical Storm Emily has formed in the Gulf of Mexico and is expected to bring heavy rain as it moves onshore today.

A Tropical storm warning has been issued for the west coast of Florida from the Anclote River south to Englewood. A flood watch has also been issued for most of the area until 8 p.m. The west coast can see three to 6 inches of rain.

Overnight, Sarasota saw an inch of rain, but can see several more inches in the next day. South Pinellas County can see several inches of rain as well. On Sunday, Tampa received 2 to 3 inches of rain.

FOX 13’s meteorologist Dave Osterberg anticipates the system will move east with heavy rain as the dominant factor through Monday night, and scattered rain and storms over the next couple of days.

The storm is expected to return to a tropical depression as it moves inland, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Several counties and cities have sandbags available to residents:

We are waiting to find out whether other Tampa Bay areas will make sandbags available.

LINKS:

- Track Emily on MyFoxHurricane.com

- Download the Skytower radar app

- Live SkyTower radar feed



CLOSURES AND CANCELATIONS

POLK COUNTY

Legoland Water Park: will be closed on Monday, but the main theme park will remain open.

MANATEE COUNTY

Manatee County Schools: All district extracurricular activities have been canceled after 1 p.m. on Monday. No decision has been made for Tuesday.

Road closures:

17th Avenue West from 1st Street West to 6th Street West

Riverview Blvd from 20th Street West to 26th Street West

10th Avenue East from 13th Street East to 15th Street East

SARASOTA COUNTY

Venice South Jetty: City officials reported water washing across the Jetty point. As a result, the walkway was closed until conditions become safe.

Venice Fountains: All fountains in the city have been turned off until further notice, including the Children's Interactive Fountain in Centennial Park.



We will update as more information comes in from local governments.