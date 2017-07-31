Sandbags available across Tampa Bay during storm

- Local governments are making sandbags available as Tropical Storm Emily travels through the Tampa Bay area. Locations will be added as we receive them from Tampa Bay cities and counties.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

County officials said the following locations have sandbags available through 7 p.m. on Monday evening. Materials will be made available for residents. Each person must provide their home address and sign their name acknowledging the receipt of 25 sandbags or less.

- 8718 Old Big Bend Road in Gibsonton

- 4702 Sydney Road in Plant City

- 9815 Sheldon Road in Tampa

TAMPA: Sandbags will be available at three locations from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Residents should bring a proof of address, which needs to be within Tampa city limits. A valid driver's license, utility bill, or electric bill will suffice. There is a ten-bag limit on the sandbags.



- Bobby Hicks Pool - 4201 W. Mango Ave., Tampa

- Barksdale Active Adult Center - 1801 N. Lincoln Ave., Tampa

- Jackson Heights Community Center - 3310 E. Lake Ave., Tampa

PINELLAS COUNTY

The county is making sandbags available for residents in unincorporated Pinellas County in the following locations:

- John Chestnut Park - 2200 East Lake Road in Palm Harbor

- John S. Taylor Park - 1100 Eighth Avenue SW in Largo

- Lealman Community Park - 3890 55th Avenue North in St. Petersburg

To report any storm-related issues, or if you have questions, call the Citizen Information Center at 727-464-4333.

TARPON SPRINGS: Sandbags will be offered until further notice starting Monday morning at three locations:

- Splash Park (Live Oak Street between Alternate 19 and U.S. Highway 19)

- Sponge Docks (West end of Roosevelt Boulevard)

- Dorsett Park (on East Harrison Street)

PINELLAS PARK: Residents can get up to 10 sandbags on Monday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Public Works Facilities Building (6151 78th Avenue North). Residents must show a water bill or valid driver's license to prove they are a resident.