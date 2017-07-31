Funding for Pasco sinkhole clean-up approved

By: FOX 13 News staff

Posted: Jul 31 2017 10:30AM EDT

Updated: Jul 31 2017 10:33AM EDT

LAND O' LAKES (FOX 13) - Clean-up of the massive Land O’ Lakes sinkhole is expected to begin this week, according to Pasco County officials.

Pasco County commissioners approved a total of $1.3 million in funding to remove the debris. The funding is “not to make the property ready to rebuild,” according to a press release.

Work could begin on Tuesday and the goal is to have the debris removed in two to four weeks. However, the timeline could change depending on the weather.

Pasco Emergency Management is monitoring Tropical Storm Emily, which formed on Monday morning, for possible impact to the clean-up timeline. There has been no change to the sinkhole.

Here's a breakdown of the total expenditures the Board approved:

Debris Removal (CERES): $ 640,099
Fill (Various Contractors): $ 300,000
Water Hauling (EnvironWaste) $ 30,000
Tip Fees: $ 14,570
Initial Response Expenditures $ 78,194
Contingencies: $ 237,137

For more information on the clean-up effort click here.

Up Next:


Up Next

  • Funding for Pasco sinkhole clean-up approved
  • Police investigating fatal shooting of 4-year-old
  • Charge upgraded for man accused of stalking Comic Con actress
  • Deputies investigate deadly crash in Plant City
  • Investigators look for more victims after unlicensed contractor arrested
  • Governor joins outrage over shark-dragging video
  • Sandbags available across Tampa Bay during storm
  • Tarpon Springs issuing sandbags during tropical storm watch
  • Tropical Storm Emily forms in Gulf of Mexico, bringing heavy rain
  • Body recovered in search area for missing boater