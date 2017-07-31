Crash leaves truck cab dangling from Tampa overpass

By: FOX 13 News staff

Posted: Jul 31 2017 11:34AM EDT

Updated: Jul 31 2017 01:11PM EDT

TAMPA (FOX 13) - A flatbed tractor-trailer crash shut down the southbound lanes from Interstate 4 to Interstate 275 this morning, and likely caused plenty of drivers to grip their steering wheel a little tighter.

The truck jackknifed and cab of the vehicle came to rest partially over the barrier wall of the exit ramp from I-4 to I-275's southbound lanes in downtown Tampa. 

FOX 13's Lloyd Sowers reports the driver was not injured and was safely out of the cab when they arrived.

The cause of the crash was not yet clear.

By 1 p.m., the scene was clear and all lanes were back open.

