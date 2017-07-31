Arrests made in Sebring window-shooting spree

By: FOX 13 News staff

Posted: Jul 31 2017 12:07PM EDT

Updated: Jul 31 2017 03:07PM EDT

SEBRING (FOX 13) - Two teenagers have been charged with shooting more than 100 windows in Highlands County.

The sheriff’s office and Sebring police on Monday announced the arrest of Logan Lashley, 19, and his 17-year-old relative. Both were arrested on Friday and charged with six counts of felony criminal mischief, nine counts of shooting into a building, and one count of misdemeanor criminal mischief.

Deputies say there was a total of 97 incidents, including 112 damaged vehicles and nine damaged businesses, resulting in $47,000 in repair costs.

Highlands County detectives began investigating in March when reports started coming in of cars, business and home windows that were shot out. More than 60 cases were reported in just two days.

The pair were identified and both confessed in early May, according to a press release. However, because there was a high number of cases, the paperwork took about two months to process.

The arrest warrants were finally issued on Friday. Both turned themselves in.

