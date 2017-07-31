Sarasota police: Brother accidentally shoots, kills sister

By: FOX 13 News staff

Posted: Jul 31 2017 01:22PM EDT

Updated: Jul 31 2017 02:37PM EDT

SARASOTA (FOX 13) - A Sarasota woman died after an accidental shooting, according to police.

Sarasota police said they arrested Daniel Cortez-Reyes, 19, after he accidentally shot his sister at their Arlington Street home on Sunday afternoon.

According to the agency, Daniel Cortez-Reyes, 19, was sitting at the kitchen table eating dinner with relatives, including his sister, Leticia Cortez, 20. He pulled out a semi-automatic handgun and replaced the magazine. The gun discharged while doing so, and one bullet struck Cortez.

Cortez was taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital, where she passed away.

Cortez-Reyes has been charged with manslaughter.

