Sarasota police: Brother accidentally shoots, kills sister

- A Sarasota woman died after an accidental shooting, according to police.



Sarasota police said they arrested Daniel Cortez-Reyes, 19, after he accidentally shot his sister at their Arlington Street home on Sunday afternoon.



According to the agency, Daniel Cortez-Reyes, 19, was sitting at the kitchen table eating dinner with relatives, including his sister, Leticia Cortez, 20. He pulled out a semi-automatic handgun and replaced the magazine. The gun discharged while doing so, and one bullet struck Cortez.

Cortez was taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital, where she passed away.

Cortez-Reyes has been charged with manslaughter.