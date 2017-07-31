Local agencies react to Trump's policing comments

- Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn: "I would never encourage or condone our officers to use excessive force and I certainly don't agree with that type of rhetoric coming from the most powerful office in the world."

From the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office: "The mission is to serve protect and defend the community, while preserving the rights and dignity of all."

Chief Holloway points out; mishandling the accused could result in a bad guy getting off and going free and an officer losing their job. It can also erode trust between the community and police force.

"We want to make sure we put that suspect in the custody we want the jury to decide if he or she did something wrong," he said.

During a press briefing Monday, Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters the President was joking when he made the off the cuff comments.

Comments made by President Trump Friday in a speech in New York are receiving wide criticism from law enforcement across the nation.



Police in Suffolk County, New York where Trump was speaking, tweeted it "has strict rules & procedures relating to the handling of prisoners. Violations of those rules are treated extremely seriously."

Police in St. Pete replied in agreement.

"Once those handcuffs go on that suspect you will treat that person with dignity maybe we disagree with what they've done but at the same time our job is to uphold the law," said Chief Holloway.

FOX 13 reached out to several local agencies for their responses.



From Pasco Sheriff Chris Nocco: "Like other agencies, we do not tolerate unprofessionalism, including the excessive use of force."