SC murder suspect could be in Tampa

- A man suspected of killing a taxi cab driver in South Carolina could be hiding out in Tampa, according to police in Myrtle Beach.

Marion Javon Campbell, 23, is accused of shooting and killing taxi driver Dennis Mantel, 66, of Myrtle Beach.

Horry County Police Department spokeswoman Krystal Dotson said on June 26, Mantel was found with a gunshot wound in his cab in the area of Juniper Bay and Dunn Short Cut Roads in the Conway, S.C. area. The taxi cab had crashed into a nearby home.

Mantel was rushed to a local hospital, where he died of his injuries.

On June 28, Campbell was identified as a suspect in the murder.

According to detectives, Campbell is approximately 6-foot-2 and 220 lbs. He goes by the nicknames "Boogolio" and "Heartless."

Detectives warn that Campbell is dangerous and should not be approached if he is spotted. They ask anyone with information on his whereabouts to call the Horry County Police Department tip line at 843-915-8477.