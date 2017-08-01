MISSING: 15-year-old missing from Land O' Lakes home

By: FOX 13 News staff

Posted: Aug 01 2017 12:24PM EDT

Updated: Aug 01 2017 12:24PM EDT

LAND O' LAKES (FOX 13) - Jeremy McGuill was last seen leaving his Land O’ Lakes home at 1:45 a.m. on Tuesday.

The 16-year-old leave his Lake Padgett Estates East home wearing grey sweatpants and a grey hooded sweatshirt. He is described as 5’6, weighs 160 pounds, has fair skin, brown hair and blue eyes.

Pasco County Sheriff’s Office said he may be heading to Tampa or New Port Richey. Detectives ask anyone to call 1-800-706-2488 if they see him.

