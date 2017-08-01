Two arrested for unlicensed liposuction treatments

- Deputies say they’ve arrested two people who were performing unlicensed liposuction treatments at a Hillsborough County clinic.

According to the sheriff’s office, patients of the Orozco Medical Clinic had to seek treatment at local hospitals due to complications from surgery performed at the clinic. Detectives and the Department of Health spent a year and a half reviewing records and holding “numerous” interviews with patients.

Deputies say Claudia Patricia Orozco, 44, and Marlon Ricardo Barcel, 40, were not licensed doctors and not authorized to perform tumescent liposuction on patients.

Four victims have been identified by investigators. Some of the victims have "permanent disfigurement" due to the procedures performed by Claudia Orozco.

"The scarring is tremendous on these victims," Hillsborough County Sheriff's Major Frank Losat said. "One of them has to wear certain garments to keep her body from tingling all the time so she can physically function. She's that injured because of this procedure."

Orozco and Barcel were arrested on charges of practicing medicine without a license and aggravated battery with great bodily harm. Orozco also faces several charges of fraud.

Deputies say they are looking for anyone who may have had procedures at the Orozco Medical Center, located at 8210 West Waters Avenue in Tampa, Florida, and which has a website at orozcomedspa.com, to come forward and provide any information about your contact with Orozco or Barcel.

Potential victims may contact:

-The Florida State Department of Health in Hillsborough County - hillsborough.floridahealth.gov/contact-us/index.html

-The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office - 813-247-8200 or www.hcso.tampa.fl.us/getdoc/aba59046-1e3a-4edb-a2d0-a77b8f51220e/Contact.aspx

-The Florida State Attorney's Office - 813-272- 5400 or www.sao13th.com/

Investigators said the business has been there since 2003 under the Orozco name. The name changed from "Group" to "Clinic" recently, but did not otherwise change.

There was a doctor on staff, a pediatric neurosurgeon, who is the director of the facility. Investigators said she did not participate in the surgeries. It was not clear if she would face any charges in connection to the case. They said other staff members could face charges, as well.

A previous version of this article contained a photo with a misspelling of Claudia Orozco's name. It has since been corrected.